Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Desonide Ointment

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has got approval from the the US health regulator for Desonide Ointment.

Desonide Ointment, 0.05 per cent, is a low potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses, Alembic Pharmaceuticals sad in a BSE filing.

The company said its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Desonide ointment 0.05 per cent.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Desonide Ointment, 0.05, of Perrigo New York, Inc. It has an estimated market size of USD 13 million for 12 months ending December 2018.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 105 ANDA approvals (93 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

Shares of the company were trading 1.27 per cent up at Rs 544 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:40 am

