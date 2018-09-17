App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for depressive disorder drug

According to IQVIA, Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets has a market size of around $13.3 million for twelve months ending December 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desenlafaxine extended-release tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharma Inc's Pristiq tablets, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA, Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets has a market size of around $13.3 million for twelve months ending December 2017.

Alembic shares were trading at 0.25 percent up at Rs 649.30 on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Companies #India #USFDA

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.