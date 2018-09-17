Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for depressive disorder drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desenlafaxine extended-release tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharma Inc's Pristiq tablets, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA, Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets has a market size of around $13.3 million for twelve months ending December 2017.

Alembic shares were trading at 0.25 percent up at Rs 649.30 on the BSE.