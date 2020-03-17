App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for API facility at Karakhadi

"The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our API facility at Karakhadi," the drug firm said in a filing to the BSE.

Representative image
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on March 17 said that it has received an EIR from the US health regulator after inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility at Karakhadi in Gujarat. The inspection was conducted during January 13-17.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading at Rs 534.00 apiece on the BSE, up 0.55 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:50 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.