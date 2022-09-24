ALDO India secures Janhvi Kapoor as first female ambassador

Leading global fashion footwear and accessories brand, ALDO announces esteemed Indian actress, a shining sensation, and fashionista JANHVI KAPOOR as the brand ambassador of ALDO INDIA to launch Festive Collection.

The Finer Things - part of the festive collection has arrived during the festive season. As a key ambassador for ALDO India, Janhvi hand selected a number of products to curate a festive edit with style and comfort.

The Finer Things Collection is designed with elegance in mind and made from premium materials, with elevated handbags that perfectly pair with the collection’s footwear. Perfect for the festive season, the collection includes standout pieces, made with rich textures, to intricate, statement-making hardware. The luxe footwear and handbags are all about the finer details, making Janhvi the perfect partner for this collection, whose own personal style is a perfectly detailed match. The footwear and handbags feature sparkling detailed ornaments with clean, elegant silhouettes, that are luxurious for a truly sophisticated aesthetic. The collection also includes beautiful jewel tones like striking pink, royal burgundy, as well as luxurious gold and silver in various styles: sophisticated pumps, strappy stilettos, and slingback heels that stand out with high shine finishes and embellishments, making it perfect for festivities.

The footwear in The Finer Things Collection are designed with ALDO’s latest trademarked comfort technology: PILLOW WALKTM, to provide extra dreamy cushioning, for heels that can keep up and give confidence in every stride. The highlight of the curated festive range this year is undoubtedly a selection of head-turning shoes that is exclusive to India and curated by Janhvi Kapoor.

On the launch occasion, the celebrated star Janhvi Kapoor adds, “I am ecstatic and honoured to associate with ALDO I have always believed in the power of accessories when it comes to making a fashion statement and ALDO's styles of footwear and handbags are the perfect blend of contemporary glam and eloquent designs. I am a full shimmer girl and ALDO's new collection resonates so closely with my personal style. It is glamorous yet classy. I am ready to slay this festive season and make a fierce fashion statement with ALDO."

Commenting on the association Mr. Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added, “With her infectious energy and a dazzling sense of personal style, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully personifies ALDO’s belief. We aspire to make our audience feel confident in their bold and trendsetting looks with ALDO. And who better to breathe life into that vision than someone like Janhvi Kapoor. It has always been our vision to create high fashion with footwear and accessories that are comfortable. With Janhvi Kapoor, we are fuelling fashion that's comfortable for our youth.”