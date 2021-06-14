Adani investor Albula Investment Fund rebuffs 'manipulative' report on NSDL freeze

Adani Total Gas Ltd. | Representative image

Albula Investment Fund, which has invested in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), on June 14 denied reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen its account.

The fund is not frozen and remains fully operational, it told CNBC-TV18.

It also added that the fund is fully operational within normal trading not just in India, but also abroad. "Reports of accounts being frozen are false and manipulative in nature," it was quoted as saying.

Adani says reports regarding foreign funds being frozen is blatantly erroneous

The comments by Albula Investment Fund came hours after APSEZ termed reports pertaining to the freezing of three foreign funds as erroneous. "We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community," it said in a statement.

Adani group, meanwhile, said that these reports are causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large as well as the organisation.

However, NSDL data shows that the accounts of the three foreign portfolio investors are frozen.

Earlier, Adani group companies' stocks took a beating in the morning trade after reports of NSDL freezing three Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) accounts that own shares in four of the listed Adani firms emerged.

According to a report, published by Economic Times, NSDL frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, which together own more than Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas.

Moneycontrol has contacted the Adani Group for comment. This article will be updated with a response.