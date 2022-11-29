 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alarming gender gap: Women form just a quarter of top Indian companies' staff

Sreedev Krishnakumar & Abhishek Sahu
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Top 50 Indian firms are way behind the global benchmarks on gender equality; IT companies fare better while auto and power are worse-off, shows an analysis by Moneycontrol. Covid-19 worsened the situation, with 47 percent of those women who were laid off dropping out of the workforce permanently.

Women account only for 25.08 percent of the total employees under the payroll of the top 50 Indian companies by market cap, shows data.

An analysis by Moneycontrol of the top 50 companies in India by market capitalisation, which made the required data available through regulatory filings, shows that India Inc has a long way to go on gender equality.

In more than half of the companies analysed, female employees accounted for less than 10 percent of the workforce. Meanwhile, as much as one-fifth of the companies recorded their number of women employees to be 5 percent or less.

The top Indian companies fare much below the global benchmarks on gender diversity. Women constituted 37 percent of the workforce in companies with a market cap above 2 billion dollars worldwide, shows data from Statista, a market and consumer data portal.

They formed 47 percent of the workforce of companies in S&P 500, a stock market index that tracks the top 500 firms listed in the US.