Alarming gender gap: Women form just a quarter of top Indian companies' staff

Women account only for 25.08 percent of the total employees under the payroll of the top 50 Indian companies by market cap, shows data.

An analysis by Moneycontrol of the top 50 companies in India by market capitalisation, which made the required data available through regulatory filings, shows that India Inc has a long way to go on gender equality.

In more than half of the companies analysed, female employees accounted for less than 10 percent of the workforce. Meanwhile, as much as one-fifth of the companies recorded their number of women employees to be 5 percent or less.

The top Indian companies fare much below the global benchmarks on gender diversity. Women constituted 37 percent of the workforce in companies with a market cap above 2 billion dollars worldwide, shows data from Statista, a market and consumer data portal.

They formed 47 percent of the workforce of companies in S&P 500, a stock market index that tracks the top 500 firms listed in the US.

“The Indian women professional’s career graph is defined by both our socio-cultural milieu and the inherent biases still prevalent at the workplaces. In the case of women who take breaks in their careers to attend to their familial commitments, the segueing is never a straight-forward one,” said Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) consulting firm.

According to Rajesh, the Covid-19 pandemic added an extra layer of bias for working women and has resulted in many quitting due to burnout. “It is a fact that women are the primary caregivers at home. And, when women make the decision to return to their careers, they come with mental baggage – home,” she added.

According to an estimate, as much as 47 percent of the women who were laid off during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns never returned to the workforce, while for men this figure stood at 7 percent.

Women on board

Further analysis shows that things aren’t much better when it comes to leadership positions as well. The cumulative percentage of female directors on the boards of companies we tracked stands at just 17.75 percent.

Data shows that on average, the companies analysed had just above 11 male members on their board, while the figure for female members stood at just two. Moreover, as many as 33 companies had less than 20 percent female board members while for eight of them, it was under 10 percent.

Experts consider the number of women on company boards to be an easily measurable indicator of gender diversity. “It is expected that having more women on the board will have trickle-down effects on the rest of the workforce. For example, it could break down stereotypes on women in leadership and encourage women to pursue their careers further, to seek for roles which they would have not otherwise considered and to ask for more raises and promotions,” said a report by S&P Global, published in 2021.

“Higher numbers of women on boards can therefore instigate cultural change and has a strong symbolic meaning, showing that women can be leaders,” the report added.

Tech companies have better inclusion

Tech companies fare better when it comes to gender diversity in India than others. As much as 35.28 percent of the workforce in the top five tech companies in India are women. Furthermore, four of these five take up the top slots in the list of companies with the highest share of female employees in their workforce. Infosys tops the list with 39.64 percent of their workforce being women.

“The increased participation of women across various levels in the organisation has allowed us to be resilient to changing business dynamics in a volatile world. We are pleased to see this — as it is a culmination of efforts over the years, by many people, and in line with our ESG vision and our values,” said Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President and Group Head, Human Resource Development at Infosys.

Industry leaders think that companies need to have robust policies and processes around their gender diversity programs for such programs to succeed.

“We have built our policies on the philosophy of Inclusion and Diversity, aiming to encourage everyone to feel welcomed, accepted and appreciated. We believe that organisation-wide I&D reviews as well as monthly and quarterly scorecards, help us evaluate and track our efforts, commitments, and actions,” said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer at Wipro, which came second in the list for having the highest gender diversity.

While the IT sector does relatively well, sectors such as automobile and power perform poorly when it comes to gender with only 2.72 percent and 6.90 percent of the employees of the top five companies in these sectors being women.

According to Cherian, companies need to create an environment where women employees feel empowered, confident and heard, especially after the disruptions in the workplace during recent times. “It may sound simple but prioritising and being consistent is key. We need to attract and retain our women employees by focusing efforts on carefully designed programs which will have a favourable impact on gender diversity ratios across tech and non-tech roles,” she added.