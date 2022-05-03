Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Best offers by top jewellers

Amid the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya being celebrated by the Hindu families on May 3, top jewellers situated around the country have come up with lucrative offers to attract customers. Be it Kalyan Jewellers or Tanishq, these brands have come up with discounts on making charges of gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

As the festival is thought to bring happiness wealth and good fortune to the family, the top jewellers also claim to have brought new designs at affordable prices for all range of customers.

ALSO READ: Here’s how buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya benefited investors

Here's a look at few jewellers' offers.

PC Chandra Jewellers: Leading brand PC Chandra jewellers are offering 15 percent discount on making charges of 22 karat(k) and 14k gold jewellery. Also, the jeweller promises assured silver or gold coins on purchase of every 22k and 14k gold jewellery. Apart from this, PC Chandra jewellers are also offering a flat 25 discount off on making charges of diamond and rihi silver collections. Option of 10 percent discount on value of diamond and precious stones are also available with the jewellers. The offer is valid from April 29 to May 8.

Tanishq: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq is offering up to 20 percent discount on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. On plain jewellery, there is a Rs 200 reduction per gram, however, this offer is exclusive to the eastern zone of the country. Gold coins of 1 gm are also available. The offer is valid till May 4 in most regions.

Senco Gold & Diamonds: The trusted brand has come with offer which may surprise the customers. The jewellery brand there is a flat 100 percent off on making charges of diamond jewellery, 25 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery, 30 percent off on making charges of platinum jewellery and 20 percent off on making charges of silver items. On purchase of Rs 1.5 lakh and above, the brand promises 1 gram 22 karat gold coin. The offer is valid on purchase from their website only.

However, for customers visiting at their stores offline, will get up to Rs 225 off per gram on gold jewellery and 50 percent off on making charges plus free gold.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: The renowned jeweller is offering a discount of up to 50 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. Also, the offer to exchange of old gold jewellery at 100 percent value is available too, but only till May 3.

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers: The celebrated brand has come with and offer of zero making charges on diamond jewellery. Other offers including 40 percent off on solitaires, up to 60 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery, and 40 percent off on making charges of platinum jewellery are some lucrative ones. Also, a flat 55 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery above Rs 20,000 and 60 percent on making charges of gold jewellery above Rs 1 lakh are on the cards.

Caratlane: The online jewellery site has come with offers that include 20 percent off on diamond prices on all designs. The offer is valid from April 22 to May 3.

Malabar Golds and Diamonds: Its exclusive online offer include a free gold coin on buying gold jewellery of Rs 25,000. The firm is also offering two gold coins on purchase of diamond and precious jewellery worth Rs 25,000.