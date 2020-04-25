Akshay Tritiya 2020: Jewellers giving discounts to lure customers on digital purchase - here are some offers

This year though the traditional form of buying physical gold jewellery or coins on Akshay Tritiya is no longer an avenue for people where they can to go and shop due to current national lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Kumar Jain, Vice President Mumbai Jewellers Association and proprietor of UT Zaveri, told Moneycontrol that in normal time during Akshay Tritiya the turnover is around Rs 200 crore in Maharashtra on gold jewellery, diamond jewellery and bullion sales but this time sales are likely to come around at 10-20 percent.

Jain said he is offering customers 30 percent discount on labour charges on gold jewellery, 40 percent on diamond and 5 percent discount on certain banks credit card.

The festival of Akshay Tritiya that falls on April 26 this year is associated with wealth, prosperity and happiness and a day on which Hindus and Jains purchase gold, schedule marriages and start new ventures as the day is considered auspicious.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds told Moneycontrol that he expects sales to be down by 80 percent from last year as customers are likely to opt for token purchase this time of 2, 5 and 10-gram gold coins.

Traditionally, Indian customers prefer to see and verify jewellery in stores before deciding to purchase them – so no big-ticket jewellery sales may take place this time.

Sen further said that businessmen and the salaried class are impacted by the lockdown as businesses are shut and pay cuts in various industries have impacted the sales sentiment this time.

Sen said that people shouldn't expect that the bullion price will come to down to last year's level of Rs 30,000-35,000 per 10 gram. He advises that one should accumulate gold in the price point of Rs 43,000-45,000/10 gram as a good entry point as they won’t regret the price the end of the year.

He sees gold prices touching Rs 53,000-55000 per 10 gram by Akshay Tritiya 2021.

To cater to customers demand and recover some loss of business, many jewellers have taken the online route this time and are offering various schemes and discounts. Below is the list of some jewellery brands who are selling gold online this year and their offers:

Senco Gold and Diamonds

The largest jewellery retail chain in Eastern India is offering a discount of Rs 400 per gram on gold rate and making charges this Akshay Tritiya which is valid for the period April 22-27.

The offer allows customers to get the benefit of lower rate if the gold prices eased on the day the lockdown is lifted. The company is also contributing 1 percent of sales amount to COVID-19 fund.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers launched Gold Ownership Certificate which a customer can purchase from the company website on or before Akshaya Tritiya. The firm has tied up with SBI Card and the holder of the card can avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs 1,250. The certificate is available in denomination of 2 grams upwards which can be redeemed at the store in person with a valid ID proof.

Tanishq

The gold jewellery chain is offering 25 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value. The scheme comes with a Gold Rate protection scheme, where customers can purchase gold coins at the prevailing gold rate and are entitled to exchange the coins at any store without any loss on making charges of coins for Jewellery purchase during the redemption period until end November 2020.

PNG Jewellers

The 187-year old Maharashtra-based jewellery chain has launched Vedhani E-Vouchers and the Pure Price offer to enable online booking of gold for Akshay Tritiya.

The E-voucher is available in the denomination of 1, 2, 5 & 10 gms of bullion only and the customers can take the delivery once the lockdown is over.

The Pure Price offer allows customers to avail the booking rates post the lockdown in case the prevailing rates are higher and the benefit of lower rates in case the gold prices fall.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold is offering 30 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, up to 20 percent discount on diamond value and 5 percent cashback on SBI Card with transactions above Rs. 15,000 to customers who purchase online this Akshaya Tritiya. The offer comes with a rate protection advantage i.e. customers can avail the jewellery at the booked rate or prevailing rate whichever is lower.

Titan Nebula Gold Watch

Titan is offering up to 20 percent discount on exquisite gold watch collection “Nebula Gold” this Akshaya Tritiya. The company is issuing ‘Nebula Certificate of Ownership’ that can be bought by customer with easy return policy. The 18k gold crafted watch collection starts from Rs 28,000 onwards with watches available in plain gold as well as embellished with pearls, diamonds, rubies and other precious stones.

Joyalukkas

The firm is offering a discount of Rs 50 off on gold rate and 20 percent discount on diamond value this festival along with 5 percent cash back on SBI Card with a minimum transaction of Rs 15,000 to customers who purchase gold jewellery on company’s website. The offer is not applicable on gold coins, bars and loose diamond.

