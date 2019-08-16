Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House see good Independence Day earnings totalling over Rs 40 crore

The Independence Day holiday has turned out to be bountiful for Bollywood as over Rs 40 crore has been collected at the box office.

There were two major films that released together, Mission Mangal and Batla House. Both were always expected to see very good numbers on their release. While the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to exceed expectations commercially, the John Abraham flick managed to hold its stand as well.

Let’s talk about Mission Mangal first. The film had seen a very good build up prior to release, and that made it a hot favourite amongst audiences four or five days before its release. Audiences had a genuine interest to check it out, and it was evident from the advance bookings, which was quite impressive. Later, when word of mouth started spreading around the film, it was pretty much a given that the first day numbers would be very impressive.

This is what happened too as Rs 29.16 crore came in on August 15. These are the biggest numbers ever for an Akshay Kumar starrer on the day of release as the superstar’s record of Gold (Rs 25.25 crore) has been broken. In fact, this is also the highest number for an Akshay Kumar film in 2019, as his last release Kesari had netted Rs 21.50 crore on its release.

On the other hand, the Nikkhil Advani-directed Batla House too has scored well on release. The film is an investigative thriller based on a true story, and for the silver screen, it has amalgamated fact and fiction. This also meant that while the film would open well, it won’t be a record of sorts and its earnings in the long run would be decided on the word of mouth.

The John Abraham starrer has begun its theatrical innings with Rs 14.59 crore coming on the first day. The numbers may have turned out to be a bit higher, but then Mission Mangal has exceeded expectations already, due to which at least on the day of release, audiences were divided by a margin.

The good part though about Batla House is the fact that the audience word of mouth is good, which means one can expect consistency in numbers as the days proceed.

For exhibitors, this has indeed turned out to be a largely good day as between Mission Mangal and Batla House, over Rs 40 crore came in.

Of course last year, Thugs of Hindustan did collect over Rs 50 crore on its day of release. However, that release had taken place on the day after Diwali, which is one of the biggest holidays across the country.

But Independence Day is also a big-ticket holiday, and while Akshay Kumar has pretty much made the day his own, John Abraham has major ideas of his own. While last year it was Satyameva Jayate, this year it is Batla House and next year he has plans to bring his Satyameva Jayate 2.