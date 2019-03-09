In Pics: Top CEOs, politicians attend Akash-Shloka wedding

From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to former UK PM Tony Blair, here are some of the guests attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, seeks the blessings of his grandfather and founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani, ahead of the wedding function. 2/6 Chairmand of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra arrives at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding. 3/6 Former United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek are greeted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding gates. 4/6 Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai smile for the cameras at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding. 5/6 Mukesh and Nita Ambani welcome former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. 6/6 Promoter and chairman of the Raymond group Gautam Singhania arrives with his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania at the wedding. First Published on Mar 9, 2019 06:32 pm