business Akash & Isha Ambani on Jio-WhatsApp collaboration, small businesses & Indian retail landscape Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, and Akash Ambani, Director & Head of Strategy, Jio Platforms spoke to Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta, at Fuel For India 2021, on how India's small business owners and entrepreneurs have taken the pandemic as a challenge to reinvent themselves. Watch the full conversation here.