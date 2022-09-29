Akash Ambani named to Time's list of 100 emerging leaders as the only Indian

Akash Ambani, 30, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and head of India's largest telecom firm Jio, has been named as the only Indian on the Time magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders shaping the future of the world.

Time100 Next also features Indian-born American business leader Amrapali Gan. Moreover, the list includes American singer SZA, actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, actor and television personality Keke Palmer, and environment activist Farwiza Farhan.

Rising son

"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said.

The twins, Akash and Isha Ambani, have been instrumental in the the conglomerate Reliance Industries' pivot towards technology and retail, including negotiations with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc to secure a $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms crucial to e-commerce ambitions.

At a recent annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani said his three heirs are "part of a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the board of directors".

By appointing his son Akash as chairman of Reliance Jio earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani started the succession process.

The junior Ambani was handed India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being given a board seat at 22. "He has since played a key role landing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook," Time added.

The Ambani heir, in his address at the AGM, said, "We are excited by the endless possibilities of Jio 5G, and technology, to serve humanity and to improve lives of hundreds of millions of our citizens. For example, take agriculture. Jio 5G-connected drones can be used for spraying organic fertilisers on crops across large tracts of farmland in a timely manner, thereby improving yield and reducing cost for our farmers."

He added, "Or take education. Providing quality education to the 250 million children of our country is a key developmental goal for India. Through Jio 5G, we can create the digital infrastructure for delivering high-quality educational content to every student in every classroom across our nation. Padhega India, toh badhega India. Through 5G, we will now connect more and more end devices across multiple areas. With 5G being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year."

Triumphs

Several publications cited sources as saying that Akash has been closely involved with the business from inception and that he was engaged in a number of acquisitions by Jio and the stake sale.

Akash’s elevation as chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognises the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, they added.

Akash was extensively involved in developing the digital environment around Jio's 4G offering and also closely collaborated with engineers to create the Jiophone in 2017.

Furthermore, he was in charge of Jio's major acquisitions and actively engaged in creating new capabilities by utilising technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Akash was also integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which in many ways catapulted Jio onto the global investor map, the publications quoted sources as saying.

