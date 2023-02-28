 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Akash Ambani lists 5G benefits from healthcare to education and smart cities

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

5G ambulances will not just allow remote consultation, but would also be able to transit data and video to hospitals in real time, saving precious time for critical patients.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani, head of India's biggest telecom company, on Tuesday said high-speed fifth-generation cellular network or 5G will transform healthcare services, education, agriculture and disaster management, making cities smarter and societies safer.

5G ambulances will not just allow remote consultation, but would also be able to transit data and video to hospitals in real time, saving precious time for critical patients.

5G technology would also support the development of new educational applications, improve agriculture productivity, and aid search and rescue missions with high resolution cameras in disaster recovery zones.

"Five months ago, on October 1, 2022, Prime Minister inaugurated 5G services in India. In less than half a year, the industry has retooled itself and is rapidly bringing the 5G revolution to every nook and corner of the country," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, at a post-budget webinar.