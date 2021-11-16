Akasa set for take-off, inks deal with Boeing for 72 aircraft

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft | Representative Image

Akasa - the Indian startup airline which has seen investment from billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala - has finally placed an order with Boeing for 72 aircraft.

The first deliveries are expected to start early next year, in time for the airline to get its Air Operating Permit and start scheduled commercial service, according to a statement from Boeing.

This is a major step forward for the airline and a giant leap for Boeing - which has been trying to find a foothold in the Indian narrow body aircraft market.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)