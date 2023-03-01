 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in 'three digits'

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday.

He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered.

"By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant," Dube said in a press conference here.