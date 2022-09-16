Akasa Air to launch Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Ahmedabad flights from October 7

(Image: Akasa Air)

India's newest airline Akasa Air has opened bookings for Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Bengaluru flights that will begin from October 8, the low-cost airline said in a press release.

Akasa Air also plans to start a new flight on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route the same day.

"As Indian air travellers continue to return to travel in promising numbers, Delhi has been witnessing a significant revival in passenger traffic. We look forward to catering to the growing demand and continue to add more destinations on our network," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said

The airline will operate a daily flight between Ahmedabad and Delhi, which will leave the Gujarat city at 9.10 am.

The return flight will leave Delhi at 7.20 pm every day. The ticket for the flight from Ahemdabad start at Rs 4,742, while the one from Delhi starts at Rs 4,576.

The Delhi-Bengaluru flight will leave the national capital at 11.40 am. The return flight will leave Bengaluru at 3.45 pm. The tickets for the flight from Delhi start at Rs 7,057, while the one from Bengaluru at Rs 7,371.

The airline will use its newly acquired Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on all routes and plans to offer fare specials as it makes its foray into new sectors.

With the addition of its new routes, it would cross 250 flights a week by October 10, the airline said.

Akasa Air aims to continue growing its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on the metro to tier 2 and 3 routes.

"Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft," the airline said in a press release.

The airline started its operations on July 22 and now caters to six destinations—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The airline is also offering the cheapest ticket on some of its routes.