Akasa Air suffers data breach

Akasa Air has suffered data breach resulting in access of user information by unauthorised individuals. The airline, which started operations on August 7, has apologised to its customers and has "self-reported the incident" to CERT-In, according to a communication.

In the communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to login and sign-up service was reported on August 25. "As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals."We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," the airline said.