Akasa Air sees no shortfall of pilots in India as it pursues expansion

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

The airline also plans to commence international flights within six hours of flight time from India with its narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX fleet by December.

India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, does not foresee any shortage of pilots or cabin crew as it expands operations.

"We don't see a shortfall. And I think Vinay (Dube) addressed this yesterday by giving some statistics,” cofounder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said, referring to the cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa.

“There are 2,500 to 3,000 new licensees that got issued in the last couple of years. A lot of them are still looking for jobs. A lot of them are not placed. So clearly, the way we stand today, we are not seeing a dearth in the availability of cabin crew, cockpit crew, engineers and even staff engineers," Iyer told Moneycontrol at the Capa India Aviation Summit 2023.

Before the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner in 2019 and the collapse of Jet Airways, Spicejet and Jet Airways combined were operating 120-130 Boeing aircraft in India, Iyer said.

