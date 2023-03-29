Akasa Air partners with WebEngage for better customer engagement

WebEngage, a marketing automation platform, on March 29 announced that it has partnered with India’s newest airline Akasa Air to enhance customer engagement.

According to a press release, Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. This is also in line with the airline's blueprint to build a tech-first and customer-centric organisation.

Also Read | Akasa Air sees no shortfall of pilots in India as it pursues expansion

“Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand’s values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage’s retention platform will facilitate Akasa Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints through our smart, data-driven and fully automated retention platform," Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of WebEngage, said.

Moneycontrol News