Akasa Air partners with WebEngage for better customer engagement

WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalized and contextual communication

WebEngage, a marketing automation platform, on March 29 announced that it has partnered with India’s newest airline Akasa Air to enhance customer engagement.

According to a press release, Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. This is also in line with the airline's blueprint to build a tech-first and customer-centric organisation.

Also Read | Akasa Air sees no shortfall of pilots in India as it pursues expansion

“Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand’s values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage’s retention platform will facilitate Akasa Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints through our smart, data-driven and fully automated retention platform," Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of WebEngage, said.

"We believe that Akasa Air is here to transform customer experience for the airline sector and we are delighted to be their partners in this journey,” he added.

WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalised and contextual communication, the release said.

“We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. Akasa is hyper-focused on customer centricity, and the platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice,” Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air, said.

Also Read | First-year comparison shows Akasa Air clearly besting IndiGo