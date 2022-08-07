English
    Akasa Air all set for first flight from Mumbai today

    Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

    August 07, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    The recently launched Akasa Air, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is all set for its maiden flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai on August 7.

    The new carrier's first service is from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

    "We can’t wait to finally check you in to Your Sky! #OurFirstAkasa," an excited Akasa Air team wrote on Twitter.

    The airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 13 and 19, respectively, according to a report by Mint.

    Also Read | Scindia to flag off Akasa Air's inaugural flight on Sunday

    Prior to the take off, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) inaugurate Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight.

    Jet Airways also took to twitter to congratulate them for their maiden flight. "From all of us at Jet Airways, we wish you all success @AkasaAir ! Today is your day, and your sky! Look forward to joining you there soon! " they tweeted. 

    Business Leader Aditya Ghosh also took to twitter and wrote: " New beginnings @akasaair … dreams turning into reality! The clock resets to Day Zero today! Here’s to safe flights, friendlier skies and making a difference to people’s lives! #ItsYourSky #ChasingDreams. " 
    Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.
    Tags: #Akasa Air #Akasa airlines #DGCA #first flight #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 10:34 am
