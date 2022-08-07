Akasa Air all set for first flight from Mumbai today

The recently launched Akasa Air, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is all set for its maiden flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai on August 7.

The new carrier's first service is from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

"We can’t wait to finally check you in to Your Sky! #OurFirstAkasa," an excited Akasa Air team wrote on Twitter.

The airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 13 and 19, respectively, according to a report by Mint.

Prior to the take off, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) inaugurate Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight.

Jet Airways also took to twitter to congratulate them for their maiden flight. "From all of us at Jet Airways, we wish you all success @AkasaAir ! Today is your day, and your sky! Look forward to joining you there soon! " they tweeted.

… dreams turning into reality! The clock resets to Day Zero today! Here’s to safe flights, friendlier skies and making a difference to people’s lives!