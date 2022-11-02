Akasa Air adds Pune to its network, Bengaluru to get more flights from Nov 23

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has added Pune to its flying network and will launch double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route from November 23.

The airline's first flight to Pune will take off from Bengaluru at 1515 IST and reach Pune at 1650 IST, the budget carrier said on November 1. The return flight will take off from Pune at 1730 IST and reach Bengaluru at 1905 IST, the airline said in a press release.

Akasa Air will also start its sixth and seventh frequency flight on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route.

Following the addition of these flights, Akasa will offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities— Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

Akasa Air, which launched its first flight on August 7, has been scaling up its operations and expects to cross approximately 58 daily flights by the end of November, the airline said in a press release.

The airline has from November 1 allowed pets to be carried on board. It will allow one pet per person on board with weight up to 7 kg. Passengers can carry domesticated dogs or cats in a cage on board the flight, the airline has said.

Akasa Air has six aircraft and it will add a plane every 15 days and aims to have 18 airplanes by the end of this financial year and 72 in five years.