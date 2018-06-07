App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Ajmera Realty eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from housing project in north Bengaluru

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer said: "We have entered into joint development at Bengaluru, through our wholly owned subsidiary for developing 11 acres of land which has a potential to develop 7 lakh sq ft, which may generate revenue of approx Rs 350 crore".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd today said it has entered into joint development agreement to develop a housing project in Bengaluru having a revenue potential of about Rs 350 crore over the next four years.

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer said: "We have entered into joint development at Bengaluru, through our wholly owned subsidiary for developing 11 acres of land which has a potential to develop 7 lakh sq ft, which may generate revenue of approx Rs 350 crore".

The project has received all in-principle approvals and would be launched by the end of this quarter. "It will take three to four years of time span for completion and will cater to mid-segment housing residences," the filing added.

This project Ajmera Lugaano is located at north Bengaluru.

"Bengaluru is one of our key market, where we have already developed 35 lakh sq ft in one of the major technology hub Electronic city," the company said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Ajmera Realty and Infra India #Business #Companies #Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.