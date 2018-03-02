Ajay Tyagi completes one year as SEBI chief: Key hits, misses and challenges

When Ajay Tyagi, a sports enthusiast, athlete and bureaucrat, took over as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) exactly a year ago, long-time market observers wondered whether he would focus on implementing a number of policy announcements that had already been made or bring in new ones.

But it became clear that the newly-appointed SEBI chief -- a 1984-bach IAS officer who was previously the additional secretary in the department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance -- would focus on both.

Over the past one year, the regulator under Tyagi has followed through on long-pending reforms and take several policy decisions to their logical conclusion. Below are the hits and misses on his watch and the challenges he faces going forward.

The hits

Key decisions taken by SEBI over the past one year include restricting use of p-notes, as recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT, introduction of commodity options and steps to ease foreign portfolio investment (FPI) norms.

Tyagi, who was part of the HR Khan committee appointed to look into steps to deepen the corporate bond market in India, took several steps to boost the debt market, including creating a separate department to focus on it.

Besides, the market regulator worked with the Reserve Bank of India to allow banks to trade in commodities trading. It also set up the Kotak committee on corporate governance, which suggested the most major reforms in the area since the overhaul of the Companies Act in 2013.

After taking over as chairman, one the first things Tyagi did was to open the board meeting to the media.

His openness to listen can be judged from this nugget of information an ex-SEBI official, a lawyer and a columnist, gave to Moneycontrol: the person had written a piece in the newspaper criticizing the Kotak committee’s recommendations but he says the SEBI chief called him to appreciate some of the finer points he had made.

SEBI has also tightened the screws in the WhatsApp leak case – Tyagi reportedly told officials they should do “whatever it takes” to curb market manipulation and insider trading.

Misses

This is not to say that the SEBI has not had slip-ups on Tyagi’s watch. SEBI missed a major trick when it failed to act last year on its own recommendations in a stock-rigging case involving Gitanjali Gems, the firm now involved in the PNB fraud.

Another major failure would be SEBI’s decision to ban 331 “shell companies”, a decision that was later criticized by many as being taken in a hurried manner and without following due course of investigation.

The regulator has also seen slow progress in the Rs 5,500-crore NSEL fraud, having not even been able to frame charges. It also revoked its own interim order indicting ex-MCX officials for insider trading.

SEBI’s decision requiring similar mutual fund schemes to be merged has also faced criticism. Further, a suggestion in a recent consultation paper on investment advisory services, that advisors shouldn’t be allowed to sell products, has been labelled as unrealistic.

Challenges

The SEBI chairman has also faced a big challenge in the high-profile NSE co-location case but so far, he seems to have handled it well, issuing showcause notices to former NSE MD Ravi Narain and other top officials. Following the ordering of a forensic audit, Tyagi has stated he would like to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

SEBI has also, not for the first time, found itself facing a turf battle with a fellow regulator – most recently with RBI when it asked banks and companies to follow a disclosure mechanism on loan defaults, a move that did not reportedly go down well with the Reserve Bank and the government.