Ajay Devgn buys Rs 60 crore bungalow in Juhu: Report

Ajay Devgn has bought a bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb for Rs 60 crore, sources told the Times of India.

The new property is situated in the same lane as ‘Shakti’, the Bollywood actor’s existing bungalow in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, Devgn’s spokesperson confirmed to the paper.

The price of the property could not be confirmed, the report said, but real estate sources told the paper the “existing price rate of the bungalow is Rs 65-70 crore”, adding that the actor “may have bought it at a discounted rate due to the pandemic”.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Sources added that the actor and his wife, actress Kajol, were looking for a new home since last year and that the deal was sealed in November or December 2020. They noted that the bungalow was previously owned by the late Pushpa Valia.

The actor has already taken possession of the bungalow and even begun renovation work to “redevelop” the property, they further said.

The Devgns’ old home in Kapole was transferred to the joint names of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal Devgn (Ajay Devgn’s birth name) on May 7, they said.

Devgn shares the neighbourhood with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra and Hrithik Roshan. He joins a host of other Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan who also invested in prime properties amid the coronavirus pandemic.