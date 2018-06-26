Ajay Chitkara appointed CEO of Airtel Business

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today said it has appointed Ajay Chitkara as director and CEO of its business-to-business arm - Airtel Business. The company also moved Bharti Infratel chief financial officer Pankaj Miglani as CEO of Global Business.

"Ajay Chitkara has been appointed as Director and CEO - Airtel Business. In his new role, Ajay will spearhead Airtel Business as an integrated unit that will include both domestic enterprise and global enterprise operations of the company," Airtel said in a statement.

Chitkara has been with Airtel since 2001 and is credited with building brand Airtel in the global wholesale segment.

"In his previous role as Director & CEO - Global Business and Nxtra, Ajay was responsible for creating business strategies for carriers, global enterprise and OTT segments, and implementing them globally through the regional teams," the statement said.

The company said that Global Business arm of Airtel grew in topline to become a billion dollar business, while cash flow margins jumped five-fold since 2013 under Chitkara.

In his new position, he will continue reporting to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO – Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said that Miglani, who played a key role in the Bharti Infratel's IPO in 2012, will report to Chitkara.

Miglani has worked in Airtel for 10 years in various roles, including chief controller of enterprise business and business head for global voice services.