App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ajay Chitkara appointed CEO of Airtel Business

The company said that Global Business arm of Airtel grew in topline to become a billion dollar business, while cash flow margins jumped five-fold since 2013 under Chitkara.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today said it has appointed Ajay Chitkara as director and CEO of its business-to-business arm - Airtel Business. The company also moved Bharti Infratel chief financial officer Pankaj Miglani as CEO of Global Business.

"Ajay Chitkara has been appointed as Director and CEO - Airtel Business. In his new role, Ajay will spearhead Airtel Business as an integrated unit that will include both domestic enterprise and global enterprise operations of the company," Airtel said in a statement.

Chitkara has been with Airtel since 2001 and is credited with building brand Airtel in the global wholesale segment.

"In his previous role as Director & CEO - Global Business and Nxtra, Ajay was responsible for creating business strategies for carriers, global enterprise and OTT segments, and implementing them globally through the regional teams," the statement said.

related news

The company said that Global Business arm of Airtel grew in topline to become a billion dollar business, while cash flow margins jumped five-fold since 2013 under Chitkara.

In his new position, he will continue reporting to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO – Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said that Miglani, who played a key role in the Bharti Infratel's IPO in 2012, will report to Chitkara.

Miglani has worked in Airtel for 10 years in various roles, including chief controller of enterprise business and business head for global voice services.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:44 pm

tags #Airtel #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Telecom

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.