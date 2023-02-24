Ajay Banga to lead World Bank: Here's how its President is picked

On February 23, United States President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

Banga, 63, is an Indian-American, currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He was previously the chief executive at Mastercard.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans to low and middle-income countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects. It was established in 1944 at the Bretton Woods Conference; the same conference that established the International monetary fund (IMF).

Here's a look at how a World Bank President is picked:

United States is the largest shareholder in the bank and so it has been a tradition that the nominee that US puts up would be approved by the Bank’s board of executive directors. Once the nominee is confirmed by the board, he/she serves for a five-year, renewable term. Also Read | Who is Ajay Banga? 10 things to know about US' nominee for World Bank chief Related stories Indian rupee to outperform Asian peers amid uncertain Fed rate path: Strategists

Buy Samvardhana Motherson International of Rs 101: Emkay Global Financial

India saved over 3.4 million lives by undertaking nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Stanford... Although, a new selection process was put into works in 2011 after a need for more open, merit-based and transparent selection process was felt. Criteria: According to the World Bank press release, a candidate must have -

A proven track record of leadership;



Experience of managing large organizations with international exposure, and a familiarity with the public sector;



The ability to articulate a clear vision of the World Bank Group’s development mission;



A firm commitment to and appreciation for multilateral cooperation; and,



Effective and diplomatic communication skills, impartiality and objectivity in the performance of the responsibilities of the position. Selection: Candidate nominations should be submitted during a period starting on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and ending on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The nominations must be made by Executive Directors, or by Governors through their Executive Director. Candidates must be nationals of the Bank’s member countries. After the nomination period is over, the Executive Directors will decide on a shortlist of up to three candidates and publish the names of the shortlisted candidates with their consent. Formal interviews of all shortlisted candidates will be conducted by Executive Directors with the expectation of selecting the new President by early May 2023. The President of the World Bank is ex officio chair of the Board of the Executive Directors of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA). The President is also ex officio chair of the Board of Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the Administrative Council of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Currently, David Malpass is the President and he will be stepping down from his position by June 30 this year. He assumed the role on April 9, 2019.

Moneycontrol News