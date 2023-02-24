 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajay Banga to lead World Bank: Here's how its President is picked

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans to low and middle income countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects.

(Representative Image: Reuters)

On February 23, United States President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

Banga, 63, is an Indian-American, currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic.  He was previously the chief executive at Mastercard.

Here's a look at how a World Bank President is picked: