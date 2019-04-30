App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit declines 5.92% to Rs 89 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajanta Pharma on April 30 reported a 5.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.89 crore for the March 2019 quarter, mainly on account of a decline in anti-malarial business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 515.16 crore as compared with Rs 530.31 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

"The decline in anti-malarial business impacted the performance of the quarter and the year," Ajanta Pharma Managing Director Yogesh Agrawal said.

Other businesses have posted growth and continue to perform well, he added.

For full financial year 2018-19, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 387 crore, against Rs 469 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The firm posted revenue from operations of Rs 2,055 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019. It was Rs 2,131 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 989.45 per share on the BSE, down 3.80 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: Rain delays start o ...

Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na clocks in 15 years and filmmaker Farah ...

Taapsee Pannu just ‘spoiled’ the game for all the Avengers: Endgam ...

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt ...

Kiara Advani chops off her hair as she raps, leaving fans shocked

Shocking! Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter is ‘NOT’ being launched by ...

Thor and Hulk thank fans to make Avengers: Endgame the biggest box-off ...

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch her Twitter w ...

Meet Anubrata Mondal, Didi’s Trusted ‘Keshto’ Who Gave Sleepless ...

IPL 2019 | RR Players Congratulate Buttler on Birth of Daughter

Uber Driver in Bengaluru Leaves Family Stranded in Road at Midnight Af ...

Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales ...

WATCH | Ganguly and Ponting Have Been Very Supportive: Dhawan

PM Modi's 'Majority is Minority' Speech Not a Poll Code Violation, Rul ...

Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law

WATCH | Call on Dhoni's Inclusion Will be Taken Before the Game: Flemi ...

Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked

CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant withdraws from inquiry by 3-ju ...

Why Indian elections are flush with cash

Ratings Downgrades: What does it mean for banks and NBFCs?

It's a RERA achievement: Project, broker registrations rise across sta ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Wall Street opens mixed; Alphabet weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

CLSA expects Nifty to pull back to 11,200-11,300 in near-term

Nifty can reach 13,000-levels if BJP wins majority, says Prabhudas Lil ...

Why these analysts are still bullish on YES Bank

Game of Thrones season 8: Post-Battle of Winterfell, what next for the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh’s half-baked campaig ...

Vote for Delhi: Kuchipudi dancer Raja Reddy says view toward Vedas, ar ...

End of an era as Japan's Emperor Akihito declares historic abdication; ...

Engaged in mad race of competitive populism, India's politicians are f ...

Champions League: Injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur need to dig deep to hal ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

WhatsApp child sex abuse videos must be probed, demands child rights ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.