you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 08:49 AM IST

Aiwa re-enters India with its consumer electronic products

The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless Headphones and personal audio products.

PTI

Japanese consumer electronics brand Aiwa has re-entered Indian market with its range of AudioVisual products.



"This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products. We plan to invest approximately over Rs 200 crore in the coming years," said Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India.

The company has aggressively priced its LED TVs range from Rs 7,999 to 1.99 lakh.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Business #Companies

