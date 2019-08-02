Aiwa re-enters India with its consumer electronic products

Japanese consumer electronics brand Aiwa has re-entered Indian market with its range of AudioVisual products.

The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless Headphones and personal audio products.

"This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products. We plan to invest approximately over Rs 200 crore in the coming years," said Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India.