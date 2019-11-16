App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel & Vodafone oppose IUC removal even as industry, TRAI favour new regime: Report

BSNL, MTNL and Jio were also among the 155 participants who attended to discuss the January 1, 2020 date for the Bill and Keep regime, which would replace IUC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In an open house held by the Telecom Regulation Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel and Vodafone were the only telecom operators opposed to ending Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC), News18 reported via IANS.

BSNL, MTNL and Jio were among the 155 participants who attended to discuss the January 1, 2020 date for the Bill and Keep (BAK) regime, which would replace the 6 paisa IUC, it quoted sources say.

The January date was IUC was decided in a 2017 TRAI regulation paper, which was supported by the house SS Sirohi, former Member (Technology), Telecom Commission said.

Close

He added, "After wide consultations, it was decided that the B&K regime is the best regime for telecom and should be implemented at the earliest."

related news

Sirohi further said that removing IUC would maximise consumer welfare by making way for "adequate choice, affordable tariff and good quality and innovative services in a sustainable manner".

IUC is the charge the operator of a network on which a call originates pays to the network where the call terminates.

BAK, on the other hand, entails net IUC payment as zero. Here, each network agrees to terminate calls from the other network at no charge.

For example, when a Jio subscriber makes a call (originator) to an Airtel subscriber (receiver) or vice versa, as per the agreement between Jio and Airtel, there will be nor charges either way.

It thus effectively ensures that no TSP recover its costs of operations from competitors and, thereby, would enable greater competition in the sector.

In 2017, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified that IUC would go by January 2020 only to retract on its stand by issuing a fresh consultation paper on the issue throwing the telecom sector into turmoil.

It is puzzling that TRAI wants to revisit IUC when its 2017 explanatory memorandum clearly enunciated why this charge should go.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #IUC #sector #Telecom

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.