Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio buckle up to bid in 4G Spectrum auction

The spectrum auction will kick off for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks on March 1.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Representative Image.

The three big telcos - Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio have submitted applications for the bidding for airwaves in the upcoming auction by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), The Economic Times reported.

The spectrum auction will kick-off for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks on March 1. The three companies will bid for over 2300 MHz of airwaves worth ₹3.92 lakh crore at base price, the report said.

The auction will not have the high-priced fifth-generation (5G) airwaves. The telecommunication companies have earlier shown reservations over the high prices. Reportedly, the government may get a net of less than Rs. 48,000 crores from this auction, a quarter of which can be received this fiscal year as an upfront payment.

Another report by the same publication revealed that the sale will include 660 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 230 MHz in 800 MHz band, 81.4 MHz in 900 MHz band, 313.6 MHz in 1800 MHz band, 175 MHz in 2100 MHz band, 560 MHz in 2300 MHz band and 230 MHz in 2500 MHz band. This will be the first spectrum auction in over four years.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
TAGS: #4G auction #Airtel #Idea-Vodafone #Jio 4G
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:11 am

