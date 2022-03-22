Airtel upgrades parental policy benefits for staff to drive inclusive goals

Bharti Airtel

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has enhanced parental policy benefits for its employees by including special childcare allowance and flexible working option for new mothers with an aim to drive diverse and inclusive workplace goals.

Apart from 26 weeks of maternity leave, women employees returning to work will get special childcare allowance of Rs 7,000 per month till the child turns 18 months old.

The special allowance will also be applicable in case of adoption, the company said in a statement.

Post the maternity leave, new mothers can also opt for up to 24 weeks of flexible working in order to get back to work at their own pace and devote ample time at home to the new born.

The company will also provide two additional paid leaves per quarter for childcare to new mothers.

Under the upgraded parental policy, Airtel is also offering up to eight weeks of paternity leave for new fathers who are primary care givers.

Commenting on the revamped parental policy benefits, Amrita Padda, Chief People Officer of the company said, "Airtel is a place where we pride ourselves on creating impactful innovations that make a mark”.

Padda further said that in the endeavour to strengthen the workplace and work practices, the company needs to stay ahead of the curve and revisit policies.

"We have done this with a clear focus on becoming a more diverse and inclusive workplace. We hope this will encourage more women to continue pursuing their careers at Airtel as they move thorough important life stages in their lives," he added .