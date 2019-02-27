Airtel to use Nokia's solution for data centre automation

Nokia's solution would be deployed by telecom operator Bharti Airtel in over a dozen circles or service areas in northern and southern parts of the country to automate its data centre networks, a statement said Wednesday.

In the statement, Nokia said once deployed in 15 circles, its solution will enable Airtel to provide new services, including in areas like Voice-over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).

"India has been recording unprecedented growth in data and this requires that service providers, like Airtel, increase the number of data centres. Further, they need to take the data centres closer to their subscribers to meet capacity demand and deliver best-in-class user experience," the statement said.

This, Nokia said, is also driven by the need to prepare the networks for new technologies such as 5G and internet of things.