App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel to use Nokia's solution for data centre automation

In the statement, Nokia said once deployed in 15 circles, its solution will enable Airtel to provide new services, including in areas like Voice-over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nokia's solution would be deployed by telecom operator Bharti Airtel in over a dozen circles or service areas in northern and southern parts of the country to automate its data centre networks, a statement said Wednesday.

In the statement, Nokia said once deployed in 15 circles, its solution will enable Airtel to provide new services, including in areas like Voice-over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).

"India has been recording unprecedented growth in data and this requires that service providers, like Airtel, increase the number of data centres. Further, they need to take the data centres closer to their subscribers to meet capacity demand and deliver best-in-class user experience," the statement said.

This, Nokia said, is also driven by the need to prepare the networks for new technologies such as 5G and internet of things.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Nokia #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.