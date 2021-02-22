Airtel to offer hybrid solutions for remote and office work models: Report

A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram (File Image)

Bharti Airtel is seeing increasing demand for 'hybrid' solutions that accommodate packages for work-from-home and work-from-office models as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on while vaccination efforts are underway.

Airtel CFO Adarsh Nair told Mint that the telco is working on "hybrid work models" for companies.

These packages Nair said include solutions for cloud platforms, cybersecurity software, and video conferencing. He added that the telco would "buy new products as demand evolves."

The plan he noted is two-fold – first to better package existing technologies, and secondly to buy and package additional technologies into new products as required.

He also hinted at Airtel launching "adtech in a big way" in order to "monetise demand for digital services from premium customers."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On how these plans will be sold, Nair said the existing infrastructure of direct-to-home, pre-paid, and post-paid services will be used to connect the telco's large customer base with enterprises - through adtech.

"For instance, Airtel will use the adtech platform to link over-the-top (OTT) content player Hotstar’s offerings, bundled with other plans, to offer to its premium customers," Nair said.

Funding for adtech technology will be drawn from Airtel's core business with marginal investment, he added.

Airtel is the second-largest telecom operator in India on basis of customers. Among its corporate customers are more than a million startups and small and medium businesses and over 2,500 large businesses.

Nair hinted at other "five-six incubations like adtech" which are in the works but did not elaborate.