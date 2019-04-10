App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel to have European vendors for 4G calling service

Sekhon said Ericsson has just been given contract and it has started deploying telecom network solutions and ensuring that experience of customers across network is same as that being delivered by Nokia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will have European vendors Nokia and Ericsson to handle its 4G voice call service across India, a senior official said while declining the possibility of roping in Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei.

'We have two-vendor strategy. We have Nokia as one vendor. Now, Ericsson has come in as second vendor. When there is growth, we give it to other vendors. As and when our VoLTE traffic picks up, we will be giving expansion order to both the customers,' Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon told reporters.

He declined to have any possibility of including Huawei in the 4G calling service network.

"Huawei is there in core network (of Airtel). There is no point bringing three (vendors for 4G calling service)," Sekhon said.

related news

He said Ericsson has just been given contract and it has started deploying telecom network solutions and ensuring that experience of customers across network is same as that being delivered by Nokia.

"They will put service equivalency. Once they achieve service equivalency, we will put commercial traffic on it. VoLTE (voice over LTE, or 4G) handling is different. Call set-up rate will be higher in VoLTE," Sekhon said.

When asked about the status of 5G readiness of Airtel, Sekhon said the company has applied for all the 4-5 towns where the government has proposed to start the trials and the company is waiting for allotment of spectrum to start the trials.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Chris Gayle depar ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Centre, EC Take Contrary Stands in SC on Electoral Bonds Scheme

Congress, Unlike Trinamool, Is Fighting BJP: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at ...

Skagen Falster 2 Review: The Best Looking Wear OS Smartwatch

Govt Extends Last Date for Filing Final Sales Return for March Till Ap ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

No Raids on TDP MP, Rs 45 Lakh in Cash Seized From Accountant in Vijay ...

Naveen Patnaik Makes Election Pitch in 5-minute Doses to Win Fifth Ter ...

Congress Trying to Promote Terrorism in India: Yogi Adityanath's Lates ...

SC to Hear After Summer Break PIL on Banning Convicted Leaders From Ho ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Everything you want to know about the first ever image of a black hole

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.