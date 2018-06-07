App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel to deploy 5,000 new mobile sites in Kerala this fiscal

"As part of its ongoing network transformation programme - Project Leap, Airtel plans to roll out 5,000 new mobile sites across Kerala in FY 2018-19 to add large network capacity and take high speed data services deeper into rural areas," Airtel said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Telecom major Bharti Airtel said it will deploy 5,000 mobile sites in Kerala in the ongoing financial year to strengthen its network capacity and expand high speed data services in rural area.

"As part of its ongoing network transformation programme - Project Leap, Airtel plans to roll out 5,000 new mobile sites across Kerala in FY 2018-19 to add large network capacity and take high speed data services deeper into rural areas," Airtel said in a statement.

The company said that this effectively translates to one new Airtel mobile site going live every two hours across the state.

"With this planned rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites across Kerala will go up by 30 per cent to 22,000 and add to the network experience for customers," the statement said.

Airtel also plans to roll out 500 kms of fresh optic fibre across the state to take its fibre footprint to 6,000 kms to support the growth of high speed data services in the state.

The company said that it provides 4G advanced in Kochi combining capacities of two spectrum band-- TD LTE (2300 MHz spectrum band) and FD LTE (1800 MHz spectrum band).
