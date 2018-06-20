App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel to add 15,000 new mobile sites, optic fibre in Andhra, Telangana

The plan -- which is part of its network expansion programme, 'Project LEAP', will bolster data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today outlined its network expansion blueprint for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 2018-19, entailing addition of over 15,000 new mobile sites and over 3,000 km of optic fibre.

The plan -- which is part of its network expansion programme, 'Project LEAP', will bolster data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

It translates into "addition of 1 new site per hour" to Airtel's network in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a company release said.

Last year, over 10,000 new sites were deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending Airtel's mobile broadband footprint to over 85 per cent of the population in the two states, the Airtel statement added.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India #Technology #Telecom

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.