Airtel slashes broadband plans price by up to 10%, loads additional data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday rebranded its fixed-line broadband service as 'Airtel Xstream Fibre' and reduced prices of some of the plans by up to 10 per cent. All the 'Airtel Xstrema Fibre' plan will now come with minimum of 100 megabit per second speed in the range of Rs 799 to Rs 3,999 with video entertainment platforms bundled with them.

"Airtel Xstream Fibre plans offer even faster speeds, more data and can be upgraded to unlimited data benefit depending on the requirements of customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Marketing Officer Shashwat Sharma said in a statement.

Except the basic plan, Airtel has bundled access to Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content in all the plans.

The company has also given option to convert all the plans to an unlimited scheme by paying extra Rs 299.

Bharti Airtel is the country's second largest fixed-line broadband service provider after state-run BSNL with 2.41 million customers.

Airtel's existing customer can also migrate to new plans, a company official said.

The company has increased data usage limit in Rs 799 plan by 50 per cent to 150 GB and maximum speed to 100 mbps from 40 mbps under Airtel Xstream Fibre plan.

Bharti Airtel has reduced price of Rs 1,099 plan to Rs 999 per month and Rs 1,599 monthly broadband plans to Rs 1,499 and increase data speed on all the plans from 40 mbps.