English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 cr towards deferred liabilities for 2015 spectrum

    The prepayment is for instalments due in FY2027 and FY2028, the Sunil Mittal-led telco said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has paid Rs 8,815 crore to the government towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction.

    The prepayment is for instalments due in FY2027 and FY2028, the Sunil Mittal-led telco said in a statement.

    "Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015," the company said.

    Over the last four months, Airtel has cleared Rs 24,334 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities ahead of schedule.

    These liabilities carried an interest rate of 10 per cent and have been paid off through a combination of free cash generated by the business, equity proceeds, and significantly lower cost debt of a similar tenor.

    Close
    Airtel said it continues to focus on financial flexibility via its capital structure, including optimising the cost of financing and capitalising on all opportunities of significant interest saves, like the latest prepayment.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airtel #Bharti Airtel #Spectrum #spectrum auction
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.