Airtel Payments Bank partners NPCI to roll out face authentication for AePS

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out face authentication for the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System at its 5 lakh banking points.

Airtel Payments Bank is among the first four banks to offer face authentication for AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment System).

"We are delighted to collaborate with NPCI to offer this new facility to our valuable customers. Face authentication is an important addition to our existing bouquet of secure and simple banking solutions to drive financial and digital inclusion in the country," Airtel Payments Bank COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said in a statement.

NPCI's AePS allows customers to carry out financial and non-financial transactions at any banking point using their Aadhaar number or virtual ID to access their Aadhaar-linked bank account.