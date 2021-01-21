Airtel Payments Bank introduces Safe Pay to curb online frauds

Airtel Payments Bank introduced 'Airtel Safe Pay', a mode of safe digital transactions to protect customers from online frauds. When customers transact through UPI (unified payment interface) or net-banking using the Airtel Payments Bank, Airtel Safe Pay is an additional wall that will prevent online frauds.

The new payment gateway, which is free of cost, will offer protection against phishing, stolen credentials or passwords, and phone cloning.

The subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd said in a release, "Airtel Safe Pay leverages Airtel's telecom exclusive strength of network intelligence to provide an additional layer of payment validation compared to the industry norm of two-factor authentication."

Customers of Airtel payments bank can do digital transactions across merchants, online retailers, and transfer money. Using the Airtel Thanks application, customers can open an Airtel Payments Bank account through a video call.

As digital payments become the norm, especially in the post-pandemic world, we also have to solve the challenges of frauds that are growing rapidly" said Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.

Nair further added, "Airtel Safe Pay is yet another innovation where our secure network and world-class digital platforms combine to solve a unique market problem."