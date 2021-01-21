MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airtel Payments Bank introduces Safe Pay to curb online frauds

Airtel Payments Bank’s new payment gateway, which is free of cost, will offer protection against phishing, stolen credentials or passwords and phone cloning.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

Airtel Payments Bank introduced 'Airtel Safe Pay', a mode of safe digital transactions to protect customers from online frauds. When customers transact through UPI (unified payment interface) or net-banking using the Airtel Payments Bank, Airtel Safe Pay is an additional wall that will prevent online frauds.

The new payment gateway, which is free of cost, will offer protection against phishing, stolen credentials or passwords, and phone cloning.

The subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd said in a release, "Airtel Safe Pay leverages Airtel's telecom exclusive strength of network intelligence to provide an additional layer of payment validation compared to the industry norm of two-factor authentication."

Customers of Airtel payments bank can do digital transactions across merchants, online retailers, and transfer money. Using the Airtel Thanks application, customers can open an Airtel Payments Bank account through a video call.

Close

Related stories

As digital payments become the norm, especially in the post-pandemic world, we also have to solve the challenges of frauds that are growing rapidly" said Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.

Nair further added, "Airtel Safe Pay is yet another innovation where our secure network and world-class digital platforms combine to solve a unique market problem."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Airtel Payments Banks #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.