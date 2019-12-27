Airtel Payments Bank enables 24x7 NEFT transfers

The facility will be available to customers on 24x7 basis even on holidays, enabling them to receive or send funds to any bank from anywhere, anytime
Airtel Payments Bank on December 26 said its customers will now be able to use the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility at any time of the day, in-line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The facility will be available to customers on 24x7 basis even on holidays, enabling them to receive or send funds to any bank from anywhere, anytime, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, "We welcome the RBI mandate as it will allow our customers to easily transfer the money to any bank account at any time using NEFT mode. This will add to the overall online banking experience for the customers.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:20 am