Airtel Payments Bank cuts interest rate to 4 percent on savings account effective Sep 1

Airtel Payments Bank has cut interest rate on savings accounts to 4 percent from 5.5 percent. The new rate will be effective September 1, the payments bank informed its customers today via a text message. A company spokesperson confirmed the step.

The 150-basis point cut in interest rate is the second time Airtel Payments Bank has undertaken such an exercise this year. It had reduced the interest rate by 175 bps in February. 1 bps is one hundredth of a percentage point.

So far, Airtel Payments Bank was offering the highest rate in its segment but with 4 percent rate from next month, its rate will be at par with that of other banks like Paytm Payments Bank.

One doesn’t have to keep any minimum balance or pay any charges for opening an account with a payments bank. An account holder cannot have a balance of more than Rs 1,00,000 with a payments bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest mobile services providers by number of subscribers. Kotak Mahindra Bank also has a stake in the bank.

A Payments Bank is a differentiated bank that provides essential financial services to its customers. It’s an online bank with no branches. Anybody with a mobile number can open an account with a payments bank.

Bharti Airtel is the first entity to have got a licence from Reserve Bank of India for launching a payments bank.

In December 2017, Airtel Payments Bank was accused of opening accounts for customers without their consent using Aadhar e-Know Your Client-based details. This led the Unique Identification Authority of India to temporarily suspend e-KYC licenses of Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank.

This controversy allegedly was the reason for the resignation of Airtel's Payments Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shashi Arora.