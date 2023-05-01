Airtel partners with Bridgepointe Tech under global channel partners programme

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a strategic partnership with tech advisory firm Bridgepointe Technologies, in a move that will enable US enterprises keen on expanding into India and Africa to leverage Airtel's digital infrastructure solution.

Airtel's knowledge and understanding of various layers of the communications ecosystem, combined with the company's commitment to sustainability, creates the robust framework for partnerships with companies such as Bridgepointe looking to expand into India and Africa, according to a statement.

Bridgepointe Technologies is a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.

"At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa," Vani Venkatesh, CEO, Global Business, Bharti Airtel said.

PTI