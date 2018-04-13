App
Apr 13, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel offers 30GB free data to customers upgrading to 4G smartphones

Prepaid customers will get 1 GB data free every day for 30 days in addition to the pack they opt for, while postpaid customers will get the same amount of data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle apart from their plan benefits, an Airtel statement said.

PTI
 
 
Telecom major Bharti Airtel today said it will offer 30GB free data to its customers who will upgrade from 2G or 3G handsets to 4G smartphones.

Prepaid customers will get 1 GB data free every day for 30 days in addition to the pack they opt for, while postpaid customers will get the same amount of data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle apart from their plan benefits, an Airtel statement said.

"While 4G smartphones are fast becoming the norm, for millions of customers with feature phones/3G devices the upgrade to a 4G smartphone is a big decision and a long term investment," Bharti Airtel CMO Vani Venkatesh said.

The initiative complements Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme, under which Airtel has partnered mobile handset manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, Lava and Intex among others to create an open ecosystem of affordable 4G smartphones.

