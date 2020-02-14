App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel most valuable co in Asia’s emerging market after China Mobile

Including developed Asian economies, Airtel is the fifth most valuable behind China Mobile, and Japanese players NTT, NTT Docomo and KDDI Corporation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram

Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel has snagged the second spot as Asia’s most valuable company in the emerging markets (EMs), China Mobile tops the list. the Business Standard reported citing Bloomberg data.

A surge in share price and equity expansion in 2019 helped Airtel climb the list.

The company now has a market capitalisation (m-cap) of almost $41 billion while front-runner China Mobile maintained its first-spot with m-cap of $145 billion. Airtel beat Emirates Telecom, Telekom Indonesia and China Unicom to the spot.

Airtel made strides in the segment as, over the past year, its stock was the best-performing one globally. The company clocked m-cap rise at 135 percent against 7 percent rise in combined m-cap of top 50 mobile operators worldwide, the paper said.

Close

The top-50 increased m-cap to $1.62 trillion from $1.52 trillion (6.3 percent increase), excluding Airtel from this makes the increase at 5.6 percent.

related news

Analysts attribute Airtel stock’s outperformance to investors betting on the probable duopoly and consequent consolidation by the company in the Indian telecom space. Vodafone Idea is struggling to foot the large AGR bills while Airtel has managed to pull through thanks to its investors and expanded m-cap.

Given Vodafone-Idea’s legal and monetary hassles, analysts at Credit Suisse feel the company investors’ (Aditya Birla and Vodafone Group) reluctance to infuse capital indicates a strong possibility of the telco going bankrupt.

World stage

Including developed Asian economies, Airtel is the fifth most valuable (based on m-cap) behind China Mobile, and Japanese players NTT, NTT Docomo and KDDI Corporation. This is two spots better than last year, with it beating out South Korea’s SK Telecom and Telekom Indonesia.

In terms of revenues in Asia, the company comes in at the sixth spot with $12 billion, behind Emirates Telecom.

Globally, Airtel is at 11 in terms of m-cap and at 17 in terms of revenue.

The United States’ AT&T leads with m-cap of $275 billion and $181 billion revenues, followed by Verizon Communications with $240 billion m-cap and $132 billion revenues. They dominate on m-cap and revenue basis.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #company #India #sector #Telecom

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.