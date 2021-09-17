MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airtel hikes prices of plans offering Disney+Hotstar subscription

Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+Hotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Bharti Airtel | Representative image

Bharti Airtel | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel hiked prices of mobile prepaid and home broadband plans that come bundled with Disney+Hotstar subscription due to changes in pricing made by the entertainment app.

Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+Hotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698.

All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 will come bundled with one-year Disney+ Hotstar super subscription pack worth Rs 899 as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, according to a company statement.

Sources said Airtel has passed on the price changes made by Disney+ Hotstar to its customers and there is no other change in benefits being offered currently.

No immediate response was received from Disney+Hotstar.
PTI
Tags: #Airtel #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #disney+ hotstar
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.