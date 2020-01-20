App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel, Google Cloud partner for enterprise business

This latest agreement will provide a platform for both, Airtel and Google Cloud, to tap growth opportunities in India.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud on January 20 announced a partnership to serve small and medium businesses with digital solutions. Under the pact, Airtel will offer G Suite to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in India as part of its integrated ICT portfolio.

G-Suite is a set of intelligent apps—Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar.

"India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

This latest agreement will provide a platform for both, Airtel and Google Cloud, to tap growth opportunities in India.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India, the statement said.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business

