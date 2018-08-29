App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel gets Government nod to offload 15% stake in DTH arm to Warburg Pincus

The said approval has been granted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel today said its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia has received government's approval for transfer of its 15 percent stake to private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The said approval has been granted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

"Bharti Telemedia Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has been granted the approval dated August 28, 2018, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for transfer of its 15 percent stake to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus," Bharti Airtel said.

Under the deal announced in December 2017, Bharti Airtel had said it plans to sell 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about $350 million.

related news

Of the 20 percent, Bharti Airtel would sell its 15 percent stake in direct-to-home arm and the balance will be sold by another Bharti entity which holds 5 percent stake in the company.

Sources aware of the approval explained that while the filing only pertained to offloading of 15 percent stake by the listed entity Bharti Airtel, the entire deal has received a clearance including sale by separate Bharti entity.

The approval comes at a time when competition in the market has intensified Reliance Jio has already announced it will offer a set top box for TV when it launches ultra-high speed fibre-based broadband services.

Market watchers have said that Jio's aggressive offerings will pose a "serious competition" to TV distributors on both the Direct-to-home (DTH) and cable side, putting further pressure on falling average revenue per user.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:51 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.